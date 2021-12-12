Shrachi Group’s BTL EPC to diversify into renewable energy

BTL EPC, the engineering division of Kolkata-based Shrachi Group, is looking to diversify into renewable energy sector, particularly solar EPC (engineering, procurement and construction). The company, which has just executed the engineering and installation of a small solar power plant at Panagarh, is planning to get into tie up with NTPC, state governments and private companies for solar projects.

According to Ravi Todi, MD, BTL EPC Ltd, it will start small with projects of around 30-50 MW and establish itself before venturing into large projects.

“Currently we have done one project under solar. NTPC is looking at solar in a big way so we will look at NTPC tenders, state government and private parties. We plan to start small and build credentials,” Todi told BusinessLine.

BTL EPC is a diversified EPC contracting company, offering one-stop solutions - from concept to commissioning in bulk material handling in metal, coal, mineral beneficiation plants, chemical and fertilizer plants, shop fabricated equipment, power transmission, solar and mines among others. The company provides turnkey solutions to core industries such as coal, power, mining, steel, fertilizer, cement and defence.

Order book position

The company recently secured the order for setting up of the coal handling plant for Pakri Barwadih coal mining project from NTPC at a job value of Rs 317 crore.

The order consists of the installation of conveyors of an approximate total length of 2.2 km and an over-ground bunker. The scope includes design, engineering, supply of mechanical, electrical, civil and structural work.

“This order will give a great fillip to our credentials. This project has to be completed in next two years,” he said.

The company has an order book of Rs 1400 crore and it expects to receive orders worth Rs 200 crore in the next two-to-three months.

In FY-21, despite the pandemic situation, BTL EPC achieved sales of more than Rs 300 crore, a growth of more than 20 per cent as compared to last financial year. The company is expecting a flat growth in turnover this fiscal.

“We have achieved Rs 175 crore (turnover) so far but next four months is crucial and we are hopeful of doing same topline as last year. Due to Covid we lost two to three months during the first half of this fiscal so we are not expecting a big growth but it should remain similar to last year,” he said.