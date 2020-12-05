Shree Cement to distribute free cement to families of army martyr

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR

Shree Cement will distribute free cement to the families of Armed Forces Personnel martyred in the past twenty years.
Under the 'Project Naman', a national initiative, Shree Cement will provide free cement in the run up to Vijay Diwas which will be observed every year on December 16 to mark India’s victory in 1971 Bangladesh War and remember the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.
Under the Naman scheme, the family or the next of kin of a Martyr who died in battle between January, 1999 and January 2019, would be provided free cement to build a house on 4000 sq ft.
The family of a Martyr may procure the cement in person from any of Shree Cement’s manufacturing facilities spread across India, said the company.
Lt Gen Alok Kler, PVSM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Southern Western Command, Indian Army, inaugurating the programme said it is a wonderful gesture by Shree Cement to extend their support and solidarity for our veterans, martyrs who have given their lives for the country and it is a rare and unique recognition.
This initiative, in the true sense, has cemented a place for the company in the annals of the army history for the welfare for martyrs who have laid down their lives for the human service while forgetting welfare of their families, he said.
There is a lot more that needs to be done for the army and soldiers who have laid down their lives in their line of duty and other corporates should also come forward for the welfare cause in the same lines, he added.
Prashant Bangur, Joint Managing Director, Shree Cement said since cement is the most vital input for building a house, the Naman scheme would be helpful towards meeting the housing needs of the families of Martyrs.
The scheme would be implemented in association with Kendriya Sainik Board and executed by the Rajya Sainik Boards and Zilla Sainik Boards, Ministry of Defence.
Founded in 1979, Shree Cement owns popular cement brands such as BangurCement, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Roofon and Rockstrong.
