Shree Cement Q1 net profit falls 55.8% to ₹278.86 cr

Shree Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 55.8 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹278.86 crore for Q1 ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹630.89 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Shree Cement said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations increased 21.45 per cent to ₹4,414.85 crore during the quarter under review against ₹3,634.83 crore in the corresponding period of FY22.

Its total expenses rose 36.71 per cent to ₹4,019.11 crore in Q1 FY23 from ₹2,939.88 crore.

Shree Cement is the third largest cement-making firm, owning brands such as Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement, and Rockstrong. Shares of Shree Cement Ltd was trading at ₹20,150 on BSE on Thursday, down 4.14 per cent from the previous close.