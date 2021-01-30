Shree Cements Q3 profit jumps over two-fold to ₹632 cr

Content creators mean business
Shree Cements on Saturday posted an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹631.58 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.
It had reported a net profit of ₹311.83 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Shree Cements said in a filing to the BSE.
Revenue from operations was up 12.57 per cent to ₹3,541.38 crore during the quarter under review against ₹3,146.01 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses stood at ₹2,797.24 crore, compared to ₹2,801.89 crore.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Shree Cements said its board has reappointed Hari Mohan Bangur as Managing Director of the company for a further period of five years.
His reappointment comes into effect from April 1, 2021 and would be subject to approval by the shareholders. The company operates in the market with brands Bangur Cement, Shree Cement, Shree Jung Rodhak and Rockstrong.
It also operates in the power sector and produces Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks.
