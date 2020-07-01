Shrikant Madhav Vaidya takes over as IndianOil Chairman

Alexa please start the engine: The new Honda City with new characteristics
The new City gears up with all safety aspects and newGen technologies
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya has taken over as the Chairman of IndianOil Corporation Ltd. He will also be the Chairman of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, a stand-alone refining subsidiary of IndianOil and Indian Oiltanking Ltd, another joint venture providing ‘terminalling’ services.
In addition, Vaidya will be on the board of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd, a joint venture that is setting up three world-scale fertiliser plants. Vaidya, who is on the board of Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd, will be taking over as its Chairman. He will also be a Director on the Board of Petronet LNG Limited.
Vaidy was the Director (Refineries) on the IndianOil Board since October 2019. He succeeds Sanjiv Singh, who superannuated from the services of the Corporation on Tuesday.
Vaidya is a chemical engineer from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela. He has over 34 years of experience in refining and petrochemicals operations. He has had a decade-long association with India’s largest cracker plant ― the Panipat naphtha cracker complex — a major driver of IndianOil’s petrochemicals business, right from the drawing board stage, a company statement said.
During his tenure as Director (Refineries) and earlier as Executive Director (Refinery Operations) at IndianOil, Vaidy presided over several refinery expansion and petrochemical projects. He also steered the timely roll-out of BS-VI grade auto fuels across the country, commenced supply of IMO-compliant bunker fuel (0.5 per cent sulphur) and a special winter-grade diesel for the high-altitude regions of the Himalayas, and expanded the Corporation’s green energy offerings with projects related to biofuels and 2G/3G ethanol-blended fuels at its refineries, the statement added.
Solar panels will no longer need human intervention to stay dust-free
A new national roadmap envisages a de-carbonising paradigm for the transport sector. V Rishi Kumar reports
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Merger pain may come to the fore in coming quarters
Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹1,615 crore in the March quarter against the net profit of ₹2,295 crore ...
₹1065 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1050103510781090 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Talbros Automotive Components at current levels.
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...