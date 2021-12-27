Shriram Automall inks pact with Ashok Leyland for pre-owned truck business

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Shriram Automall India Ltd (SAMIL), a platform for pre-owned vehicles and equipment, has signed an agreement with Ashok Leyland to launch an exclusive platform for pre-owned commercial vehicles.
SAMIL’s phygital platform (Physical plus Digital) will facilitate an exchange, disposal and purchase of old commercial vehicles. SAMIL aims to organise the pre- owned vehicle market by leveraging its digital auction ecosystem along with 100+ physical Automalls spread across the country, according to a statement.
Through this exclusive agreement, SAMIL will provide its online, offline auction platforms to all potential buyers approaching dealers of Ashok Leyland to sell their used vehicles and purchase new vehicles with quick turnaround time.
“Through the OEMs expertise of the commercial vehicle segment and our phygital auctions platforms which include 100+ Automall network strength spread across India, we aim to create all-inclusive mobility solutions for buyers and sellers,” Sameer Malhotra, CEO, SAMIL.
Buyers can also avail the value benefits of allied services like parking, logistics, trade finance & insurance from SAMIL which makes the asset procurement process simpler.
“With our experience as one of the largest truck makers, this initiative will help debottlenecking the ecosystem through a consumer centric digital solution which will serve as an easy-to-use touch point for our consumers. This initiative will also help in implementation of the Scrappage Policy at the grassroot level and help us move towards a greener future,” said Sanjay Saraswat, Head - MHCV, Ashok Leyland.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...