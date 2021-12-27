Shriram Automall inks pact with Ashok Leyland for pre-owned truck business

Shriram Automall India Ltd (SAMIL), a platform for pre-owned vehicles and equipment, has signed an agreement with Ashok Leyland to launch an exclusive platform for pre-owned commercial vehicles.

SAMIL’s phygital platform (Physical plus Digital) will facilitate an exchange, disposal and purchase of old commercial vehicles. SAMIL aims to organise the pre- owned vehicle market by leveraging its digital auction ecosystem along with 100+ physical Automalls spread across the country, according to a statement.

Through this exclusive agreement, SAMIL will provide its online, offline auction platforms to all potential buyers approaching dealers of Ashok Leyland to sell their used vehicles and purchase new vehicles with quick turnaround time.

“Through the OEMs expertise of the commercial vehicle segment and our phygital auctions platforms which include 100+ Automall network strength spread across India, we aim to create all-inclusive mobility solutions for buyers and sellers,” Sameer Malhotra, CEO, SAMIL.

Buyers can also avail the value benefits of allied services like parking, logistics, trade finance & insurance from SAMIL which makes the asset procurement process simpler.

“With our experience as one of the largest truck makers, this initiative will help debottlenecking the ecosystem through a consumer centric digital solution which will serve as an easy-to-use touch point for our consumers. This initiative will also help in implementation of the Scrappage Policy at the grassroot level and help us move towards a greener future,” said Sanjay Saraswat, Head - MHCV, Ashok Leyland.