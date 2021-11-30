Shriram Group announces succession plan

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Shriram Group founder R Thyagarajan on Tuesday announced a leadership transformation at the group under which the Shriram Ownership Trust will be managed by a board of four senior people.
The board of management include DV Ravi, Managing Director, Shriram Capital, Jasmit Gujral, Managing Director, Shriram General Insurance, Umesh Revankar, Managing Director, Shriram Transport Finance and R Duruvasan, former MD and CEO, Shriram City Union Finance.
Thyagarajan would step down from a formal role in the group but would be available for consultations.
“The management of Shriram Group can’t be restricted to only one individual. It will be good and beneficial if responsibility of guiding the organisation is handled by a few people. We need different strength and talent for sustaining an organisation,” Thyagarajan said, adding that an individual or individual’s family will not be promoter of Shriram Group.
The promoter ship of the Shriram Group has already been transferred to the Shriram Ownership Trust.
Thyagarajan said these four people have great achievements behind them and they have been with the group for 20 to 25 years.
“This will be a good time and they will move together in a harmonious manner and guide the organisation in its future,” he said.
“I will continue to be available to our people as I have always been available to them. I will only be able for consultations,” he further said.
The board of management will not run any business directly but will guide the companies.
