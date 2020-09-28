Shriram Properties to raise ₹750 cr through IPO in February

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
One of the leading real estate firms, Shriram Properties Limited, has decided to float an IPO during the fourth quarter of the current fiscal as it expects realty companies to get better incentives during the Union Budget. It has also decided to reduce the amount it plans to raise to around ₹750 crore.
“As there have been good responses to companies hitting the capital market and which raised money this month, we even thought of a Diwali launch. But now we have deferred it to the fourth quarter to some time around the Union Budget in February,” Murali Malayappan, CMD, Shriram Properties, told BusinessLine.
“Another reason for the IPO is that we see good positive news flow with incentives in the offering for the real estate sector in the next year’s Budget, which is expected to give us an advantage,” he added.
The company is not planning to offer a pre-IPO and is expected to go straight to the investing public. The real estate developer has presence in both tier-I and -II cities across southern States. So far, the company has commitment Starwood Capital Group, TPG, Walton Street Capital and Tata Capital.
For the public offering, Shriram Properties received clearance to raise money by the regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India a couple of years ago. Initially, the company was to raise ₹1,250 crore but due to slowing down of economy and Covid-19 pandemic, it has scaled down to raising ₹750 crore.
Murali Malayappan, without revealing the amount, said: “The company is planning to use a portion of the IPO proceeds to clear the debt and the balance on projects and also to create land banks in key strategic towns in South India.”
“Shriram Properties has been doing well in the recently-launched plotted developments. This has boosted our revenues,” he said.
The company early this year expanded its plotted land development portfolio through a strategic partnership with SLV Infra Projects, which is engaged in plotted land development in Bengaluru.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but it needs to be seen if the recovery sustains
SBI (₹182.2)Extending the downtrend, the stock of SBI depreciated last week, too, and closed with a loss for a ...
The new fund is a cheap way to invest in 250 small-caps
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...