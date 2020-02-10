Companies

Shriram Transport Finance raises ₹500 cr via bonds

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) on Monday said it has raised ₹500 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

The company has allotted rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis for an issue size of ₹500 crore, STFC said in a regulatory filing.

The coupon rate for the bonds is 9.47 per cent per annum, while the tenure is 13 months from the date of allotment. The date of maturity is fixed for March 10, 2021.

Shares of STFC on Monday closed 1.73 per cent lower at ₹1,201.50 on the BSE.

