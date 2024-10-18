Gland Pharma’s Board has approved the appointment of Shyamakant Giri as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company. Mr. Giri is expected to join the Company with effect from January 15, 2025.

Giri is a business leader with over 25 years of strategic and operating experience in pharmaceuticals, devices, diagnostics and healthcare services in leading Indian and multinational organizations across Asia, Africa, MENA & LATAM markets.

“Giri possesses rich experience in creating new ventures and improving existing businesses, developing leaders, identifying opportunities for value creation, and executing with discipline. His specialties include Business Development, Operations, Strategy, Product Marketing, start-ups, and turnarounds,’‘ Hyderabad based company infomed the BSE.

He is currently the President (India Business & Emerging Markets) of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, responsible for the commercial expansion and growth in India and Rest of the World markets. Previously, He was associated with Rivaara Labs as the Chief Executive Officer. Earlier, was associated in various roles with Abbott India, AbbVie (India Region) and Abbott Diagnostics for almost eighteen years (2002-2020).