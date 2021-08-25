SIAM calls for focused action to revive growth in auto sector

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Automakers must do a deeper analysis on why car sales are not going up even though income levels of people are rising, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said adding that the industry needs to keep pace with changing technology.
“We would love to see this industry growing and moving with technology. If the technology is going to move from ICE (internal combustion engine) to another mode, I think this industry has to move with it, otherwise, we will lose pace. We have gained a lot in certain industries and over the years just because we have not moved with time, we have lost those opportunities, we could not achieve what we should have achieved,” he said at 61st Annual Convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), here on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the automobile industry wants a focused action through some key enablers to overcome the immediate and short-term challenges and bring back the industry on the growth track. Speaking at the plenary session, Kenichi Ayukawa, President of the apex industry body, said that SIAM and the Automotive Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA) have together worked out a ‘Localisation Roadmap’ with a target of about 15-20 per cent further localisation in next two-five years.
For a long-term regulatory roadmap, SIAM has prepared an approach paper that takes care of all aspects and gives clarity on future investments, he said.
“Currently, the Indian automobile industry is facing many immediate and medium-term challenges and some of the immediate short-term concerns for the industry are pandemic related uncertainties and health of our people, global shortage of semi-conductors, rising commodity prices, upcoming fuel-efficiency and BS-VI phase-2 regulations, shortage of shipping containers, and import restrictions,” Ayukawa said.
At the same time, there are some challenges and focus areas for the medium term that include ensuring a sustained demand, affordability for customers, localisation, preparing for long-term regulations, and new powertrain technologies.
He said even before Covid started, the Indian automobile industry was facing a deep structural slowdown in all four segments — passenger vehicle, two-wheeler, commercial vehicle and three-wheeler.
“The long-term growth rate has come down drastically in the past five-10 years even before Covid started and, Covid has further caused negative growth for the industry. It has pushed industry volumes back by many years,” he said.
For instance, the passenger vehicle growth has come down to 3.6 per cent CAGR in 2019-20 against 10.3 per cent CAGR in 2009-10, and two-wheeler to 6.4 per cent CAGR, from 9.8 per cent 10 years ago.
Similarly, for commercial vehicle, the CAGR has come down to 3 per cent in 2019-20 compared to 12.7 per cent in 2009-10, and for three-wheeler from 9.8 per cent to 3.8 per cent.
