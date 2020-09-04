SIAM elects Kenichi Ayukawa as new President

The Executive Committee of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), on Friday elected Kenichi Ayukawa as its new President.

Ayukawa is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd since 2013 and was the Vice President of SIAM.

He succeeds Rajan Wadhera, Senior Advisor, Mahindra & Mahindra who served the apex body of the Indian automotive industry for the last two years.

The members of SIAM also elected Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland, as the Vice President of SIAM. Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles will continue as the Treasurer of SIAM, the industry body said.

The election for new office bearers was conducted during the Executive Committee Meeting, which was held after SIAM’s Annual General Meeting.