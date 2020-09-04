SIAM elects Kenichi Ayukawa as new President

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
The Executive Committee of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), on Friday elected Kenichi Ayukawa as its new President.
Ayukawa is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd since 2013 and was the Vice President of SIAM.
He succeeds Rajan Wadhera, Senior Advisor, Mahindra & Mahindra who served the apex body of the Indian automotive industry for the last two years.
The members of SIAM also elected Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland, as the Vice President of SIAM. Vinod Aggarwal, MD and CEO, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles will continue as the Treasurer of SIAM, the industry body said.
The election for new office bearers was conducted during the Executive Committee Meeting, which was held after SIAM’s Annual General Meeting.
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...