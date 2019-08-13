Companies

SICCI announces contest for start-ups

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 13, 2019 Published on August 13, 2019

The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) has announced a contest for start-ups. Themed, ‘Creating a Sustainable Environment’, the contest is open to start-ups from South India in five sectors (agriculture technology, energy, healthcare, water and waste management).

Any start-up in South India, having completed 3 to 5 years with a sustainable revenue stream, iseligible to enter the contest.

Visit the chamber's website to register / nominate a startup on or before August 22. There is no registration fee for participating in the contest, says a SICCI press release.

R Ganapathi, President, SICCI said, “We have created a platform for start-ups that brings together leaders from various industry and industry bodies, to provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to benefit from the knowledge, experience and expert guidance from Industry leaders.”

