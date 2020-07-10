Siemens Gamesa launches 3.4-MW wind turbine, India’s biggest, with 71-metre blade

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
It is by far the biggest wind turbine to be offered for sale in India. Siemens Gamesa on Thursday launched a 3.4 MW machine, which it says is suitable for sites that are not so windy. The machine, therefore, would open up new sites for setting up wind farms—sites that were hitherto considered not economically viable because of lower wind speeds.
The notable feature of the machine is its 71-metre-long blade. The longer the blades, the bigger the area they sweep, and the bigger the swept area the greater the potential for producing electricity.
“The turbine is designed to adapt to India’s extreme and varying weather conditions supported by an advanced monitoring and cooling system, which ensures efficient thermal conditioning and performance at high-temperature sites,” says a statement from the company.
But how on the earth would the company transport 71-metre-long blades through possible curvy roads? Siemens Gamesa India’s CEO, Navin Dewaji, told BusinessLine on Thursday that the company had studied the potential sites on which these machines could be set up and found that the routes to these sites could allow such long blades to be taken across.
The 3.4 MW machine is substantially manufactured in India, at the company’s nacelle plant at Mamandur, near Chennai.
“The long-term fundamentals of the wind industry remain strong and this new turbine means Siemens Gamesa is uniquely positioned to help our customers achieve their renewable energy goals, reinforce our leading position in the market and accelerate the cause for renewables,” Alfonso Faubel, CEO, Siemens Gamesa Onshore, said in the press release.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health insurance across all ages of the ...
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
₹1125 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1110109511351150 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The stock of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC) gained 4.3 per cent with above average ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...