Siemens Gamesa secures two new contracts to supply 453 MW to Alfanar

Siemens Gamesa has secured orders from two contracts to supply 453 megawatt (MW) and plans to install 206 SG 2.2-122 wind turbines for its first projects with Alfanar in the country.

Both projects will be located in Bhuj, Gujarat, where the company will supply 202 MW for one project and 251 MW for the other. The wind farms are expected to be commissioned by 2020.

The SG 2.2-122 is specifically optimized for low wind, low turbulence sites typical of the Indian market, thanks to extremely low power density and high efficiency. This turbine has been crucial to cement Siemens Gamesa leading position in India having sold over 1 GW in the current fiscal year.

“Alfanar is already our customer globally and we are happy to announce this first deal with the company in India. Repeated big orders such as this certainly boosts our confidence and demonstrates customers’ trust in our capabilities. ” said Ramesh Kymal, Onshore CEO of Siemens Gamesa in India.

Jamal Wadi, CEO, Alfanar Global Development, said, “As one of the global players for developing renewable projects, we are happy to partner with Siemens Gamesa yet again, this time for part of our 600 MW portfolio awarded under the SECI bids which we are developing in Bhuj, India.”

According to GWEC, India is ranked fourth in global wind power installed capacity. The onshore potential in the country stands at 300 gigawatt (GW) of which only 35 GW have been tapped. India’s government has established a target of reaching 65 GW of cumulative wind power capacity by 2022.

Siemens Gamesa has operated in India since 2009, and the base installed by the company recently surpassed the 6.2 GW mark. The company has two blade factories in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), and Halol (Gujarat), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) and an operations and maintenance centre in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu).