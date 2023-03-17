Siemens Healthineers, on Friday, announced a Startup Accelerator Program in partnership with nasscom Center of Excellence. The partnership will emphasise creating and nurturing innovation in the healthcare sector in the country.

Through this programme, Siemens in India will engage with the start-up ecosystem, and selected start-ups will have the opportunity to collaborate with med-tech major businesses to get access to the global markets and access to Siemens‘ software platforms, equipment and data, based on the requirements of the collaboration.

“Start-ups that are part of the programme will have the opportunity to participate in the demo days, which are organised at a global level by both organisations,” the company added.

The accelerator programme will focus on six major domains -- access to care, networked care, digitally enabled services, radiology imaging, In-vitro diagnostics, and advanced image-guided therapy -- to improve care in cardiology, neurology, oncology, and infectious diseases.

According to the company, the healthcare start-ups will benefit from the programme by leveraging the technical and business mentorship opportunities jointly offered by Siemens Healthineers and nasscom CoE.

‘Push the boundaries of innovation’

Peter Schardt, Chief Technology Officer, Siemens Healthineers, said, “The company has always been a frontrunner in innovation and healthcare advancement. We are proud to continue our strong partnership with nasscom CoE to accelerate technology adoption in start-ups and push the boundaries of innovation for everyone, everywhere.”

“Democratisation of healthcare is one of the most tangible impacts of digital healthcare innovations. However, as the ecosystem grows and expands, support systems such as accelerators and incubators become pivotal for tech start-ups to leapfrog from labs to the commercialisation of ideas. Efforts along these lines will not only drive compounding results for the sector but will also provide the much needed confidence boost to the tech start-up ecosystem to innovate for impact,” said Debjani Ghosh, President, nasscom.

Siemens Healthineers, as part of the accelerator programme, has also partnered with start-ups Tagbox and Imaginate, in complementary areas to optimise healthcare delivery and explore immersive technologies for marketing, training, and education.