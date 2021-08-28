Siemens Healthineers starts making molecular diagnostic kits in Vadodara

German technology major, Seimens Healthineers has announced manufacturing of molecular testing kits in India.

The company will start making molecular testing kits including Covid-19 testing -IMDX SARS-CoV2 Multiplex RTPCR - as well as other molecular testing kits at its state-of-art facility at Vadodara, Gujarat. Initially, the company has a production capacity of 25 million tests per annum, which can be ramped up further based on the requirements.

The company will start supplying molecular test kits in a phased manner starting from September 2021.

This comes in the backdrop of the heightened awareness and need for the molecular testing infrastructure in the country amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The IMDX SARS-CoV2 Multiplex RTPCR kits will be produced in compliance with the guidelines prescribed by the Indian statutory bodies and confirm to the highest global standards, the company said in a statement.

IMDX family of Molecular Diagnostics assays tracks infectious diseases, human genetics and oncology marker based on molecular RT-PCR technology to address equitable access to the diagnostics value chain, starting with advanced genomics driven IMDX SARS-CoV2 Multiplex RT-PCR kit, it added.

MDX facility

The MDX facility has core production area of around 9,500 sq. ft and is co-located in the Diagnostics facility spread over 50,000 sq. ft. The new facility at Vadodara was inaugurated on August 27, jointly by Krishnan Seshan, Executive Director Finance and Administration of Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Arpan Malhotra, Head of Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, India.

The existing manufacturing facility licensed as per Medical Device Rules, 2017 (MDR 2017), comprises of two product lines namely Urine Analysis strips and AUTOPAK Biochemistry Reagents.

"This investment reaffirms our belief in India the growth story and our commitment to the Indian healthcare sector. As a pioneer in diagnostics manufacturing in India, local production of molecular testing kits is a breakthrough in scaling up testing, especially during a crisis," said Malhotra.

The kits are designed and developed by Siemens Healthineers along with researchers from Indian universities and research centers.

Under the company's skill development initiative, the facility will also act as a Centre of Excellence for training in Laboratory Diagnostics, Point-of-Care Testing and Diagnostic Imaging, across the South Asia region.