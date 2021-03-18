Signify launches tailor-made 3D printed luminaires in India

Signify Innovations India Ltd (formerly known as Philips Lighting India Ltd) has launched tailor-made 3D printed luminaires for the first time in India.

The company has set up a 3D printing manufacturing facility at its existing lighting factory in Vadodara and a design lab at its R&D centre in Noida where interior designers, architects and lighting designers can experience the technology first-hand and see their luminaire being printed before them, it said.

The product is meant to be a sustainable option for customers.

It is made from 100 per cent recyclable polycarbonate material. This enables the company to create tailor-made with “infinite” combinations of colour, texture and designs.

For instance, brands can print them in brand colours and brand logos. Customers can then reprint it at the end of its life cycle.

The luminaires are recycled at the end of their life, supporting a circular economy. It can help reduce the carbon footprint by 47 per cent compared to the traditionally built metal luminaire, the company said.

“Signify’s investment in 3D printing further illustrates the company’s commitment to better serving its customers while reducing their, and its own, carbon footprint and to responsible consumption and production (SDG12) with products that can be reprinted, refurbished, reused or recycled,” it said.

It is a key element of the company’s commitment to doubling its circular revenues to 32 per cent in 2025, as part of the Brighter Lives, Better World 2025 program launched in September 2020.

Consumers can design and order their 3D printed luminaires online on the company’s website or visit their nearest Philips Smart Light Hub to place their order.

Customers can create their own luminaires in five steps. They need to define the shape and size, choose the material, select texture and pattern and finally select an LED bulb to complete customising and then place the order.

The bulbs are produced using recyclable materials CDs.

Sumit Joshi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Signify Innovations India Limited said, “Printing luminaires provide a more flexible, fast and environmentally friendly way to manufacture as we can create new, or customise existing designs, that fulfil customer needs quickly without huge investments and long development cycles. Customers can have their ideas brought to life in a matter of days rather than months and printing requires less energy.”

As for the pricing, the prices could go as low as ₹5,500-₹6,000 for large luminaires. For a standard product, the price could be around ₹2,500. However, according to Joshi, the lifecycle for the product is also a point of consideration.

“When it gets recycled, there will always be the pricing benefit, which the customers will get whenever that happens. As a concept, there is an initial cost. But there is also a life cycle and circularity benefit, which we have on all these products,” Joshi said at a press briefing.

Signify has also set up 3D printing facilities in other parts of the world, including the United States, Belgium, the Netherlands and Indonesia. The company has already secured several customers like Marks and Spencer (M&S), Albert Heijn, SAS, Total and Praxis for these products.