Silver Touch Technologies Limited has incorporated a new subsidiary, AI4Pharma Tech Limited, to develop artificial intelligence solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.

The company announced the formation of the subsidiary today.

The shares of Silver Touch Technologies Limited were trading at ₹749.10 up by ₹2.75 or 0.37 per cent on the NSE today at 1.40 pm.

AI4Pharma Tech Limited, registered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, aims to create AI-based tools for regulatory submissions, monitoring, and compliance within the pharmaceutical sector.

Silver Touch Technologies has subscribed to 50.09 per cent of the new entity’s share capital, investing ₹5,00,990 at face value.

The subsidiary, incorporated on September 10, 2024, has an authorized share capital of ₹10,00,000. Minesh Doshi, a promoter of Silver Touch Technologies, serves as a director of the new company.

The move signals Silver Touch’s strategic expansion into AI applications for the pharmaceutical industry, potentially enhancing its service offerings in this specialized market.