Silver Touch Technologies Limited has incorporated a new subsidiary, AI4Pharma Tech Limited, to develop artificial intelligence solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.
The company announced the formation of the subsidiary today.
The shares of Silver Touch Technologies Limited were trading at ₹749.10 up by ₹2.75 or 0.37 per cent on the NSE today at 1.40 pm.
AI4Pharma Tech Limited, registered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, aims to create AI-based tools for regulatory submissions, monitoring, and compliance within the pharmaceutical sector.
Silver Touch Technologies has subscribed to 50.09 per cent of the new entity’s share capital, investing ₹5,00,990 at face value.
The subsidiary, incorporated on September 10, 2024, has an authorized share capital of ₹10,00,000. Minesh Doshi, a promoter of Silver Touch Technologies, serves as a director of the new company.
The move signals Silver Touch’s strategic expansion into AI applications for the pharmaceutical industry, potentially enhancing its service offerings in this specialized market.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.