Simple Energy to start e-scooter deliveries from June 2022

Simple Energy, electric vehicle (EV) and clean energy start-up, will start the delivery of its flagship scooter Simple One from June 2022.
The company has reported a total of 30,000 pre-bookings till date, for the EV scooter priced at ₹1, 09,999 (ex-showroom). Simple One offers a driving range of 203 km in Eco mode and a maximum range of 236 km in IDC for a fully charged battery. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 40 in less than 2.95 seconds along with a speed of up to 105 km/h, the company said in a statement. It comes with the 30L boot space and features like intuitive smart dashboard, among others.
Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy, said, “We are elated with the market response that has been coming across our way on Simple One. The technology used for the Simple One will define and enable our future in this industry.” We understand electric mobility is the future, and two-wheelers are the vehicle of the masses. It is a part of our vision to revolutionize the electric two-wheeler segment and make premium electric mobility solutions affordable and accessible to people, he added. The company is also confident that Simple One will supersede customer expectations.
The electric scooter will be produced at phase 1 of the manufacturing unit located at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which will have an annual capacity of up to 1 million units. The factory is currently getting ready for mass manufacturing, and will be operational in the coming weeks. The company has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu, which will be spread across 600 acres and have a capacity of 12.5 million units annually.
Further, Simple Energy recently announced the completion of developing an advanced thermal management system with the Indian Institute of Technology-Indore (IIT Indore). This association was aimed at improving the safety, dependability, and lifespan of the battery modules in all its products.
