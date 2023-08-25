Farro Ventures, parent company of Singapore-based multi-family office Farro Capital, announces the establishment of a new subsidiary, Farro & Co., expanding its service portfolio to offer a full suite of tailored international mobility and immigration solutions to ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals and families.

Nirbhay Handa, founder and CEO, will lead the company, which aims to transform the global mobility space in close partnership with Farro Capital across key growth markets including India, China, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Furthermore, the firm is bringing together mobility and wealth solutions under one umbrella to give clients a complete picture of the opportunities and risks of their migration decisions through a multi-generational lens, said the company in a release.

Other services

The combined platform offers a range of tailored immigration services, such as migration by investment, citizenship acquisition, skilled visa assistance, business incorporation, international real estate services, and more.

Moreover, it is also providing guidance on other critical issues such as tax advisory, wealth management, family office structuring, and estate planning strategies through its sister firm, Farro Capital. According to the company, this integration leverages the combined expertise of both firms to create a sophisticated platform that truly supports the global ambitions of UHNW families.

“With the surge in demand for mobility solutions and the growing recognition of their benefits, especially within the context of India’s thriving global diaspora, which stands as the largest in the world, the intricate nature of today’s immigration landscape is often underestimated or misunderstood,” said Handa.

With estimates that Asia-Pacific is on track to become the largest wealth hub in the world by 2026, Farro & Co. said that it is well positioned to capitalise on current trends, uniquely attuned to the nuanced needs of an increasingly global client base. The company is backed by a growing team of industry veterans, including pioneers of investment migration and wealth management, who oversee more than $1 billion in assets under management (AUM).

“We are excited to be part of the Farro family, and our comprehensive platform will continue to drive our global expansion, enabling us to provide truly integrated solutions that help families overcome geopolitical uncertainty, seize opportunities, and build financial resilience,” said Co-Founder and Managing Partner Sandeep Jain, Farro & Co.

It has also deepened its senior leadership bench this month with the appointment of Tiffany Ong, as Partner, North Asia and Abhishek Menon as, Partner, Middle East, expanding the initial team to a total of four partners and four support staff.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit