Singareni Collieries shines in April despite Covid disruptions

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited achieved considerable growth in April this year in terms of coal production, dispatches and overburden removal in spite of disruptions due to the Covid pandemic.

During April 2021, the State-owned mining company transported 54.43 lakh tonnes of coal, a growth of 79.11 per cent when compared to 30.4 lakh tonnes in April last year, and coal production was at 48.56 lakh tonnes, up 61.9 per cent over 30 lakh tonnes in April last year.

Similarly, this April, it managed to achieve 347 lakh cubic metres of overburden removal compared to 272.2 lakh cubic metres in April last year, a growth of 27.5 per cent.

As against sales of coal of ₹1,201 crore last year in April, this year it achieved a sale of ₹1,693 crore, registering a growth of 41 per cent.

Praise for workers

Congratulating the workers for good performance in spite of difficult times due to Covid disruptions, N. Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL, said the mining company managed to meet the demand for coal due to increase in demand from power generation plants in the country.

“We ensured that there was no coal shortage for the State’s power generation companies. Approximately 1.80 lakh tonnes of coal per day was transported and on an average 31 rail rakes per day were moved. In all, 940 railway rakes of coal was transported last month,” he said.

Sridhar said that the colliers have been set a target of 1.90 lakh tonnes of coal produced per day and 13.5 lakh cubic metres of overburden removal daily.

Referring to Singareni Thermal power plant, he said it managed to achieve a plant load factor (PLF) of 98.53 per cent and generated 822.94 million units of power. In April, of the total production, 777.21 million units was supplied to the State’s needs.

During April, 46.95 megawatts of power was generated from Singareni solar power plants. By October this year, the mining company expects to commission and synchronise 300 megawatt solar power generation capacity.