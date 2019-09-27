Singareni Collieries adds New Patrapada Block in Odisha to its portfolio

The Union Coal Ministry has allotted the New Patrapada Block in Odisha, estimated to hold coal reserves of about 1,040 million tonnes, to The Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

The new mine allocated by the Coal Ministry comes in the backdrop of the Telangana Government making a request to the Centre to allocate more coal blocks for the colliery to expand and meet growing requirement for coal for various thermal power plants and other customers.

The new mine is located close to the already allocated Naini coal block in Odisha where Singareni Collieries is making efforts to commence production by 2021.

The Patrapada block is estimated to have reserves three times that of Naini coal block.

The Singareni management plans to commission the Patarapada and Naini coal block by 2021.

The Patrapada block, which has three blocks within a single unit, is located about 15 km of Naini block and is spread over 31 sq km. It has potential to help produce about 20 mt per annum.

The State owned Singareni Collieries, which produced 68 mt in 2018-19 from 48 mines in Telangana, has set a target of 100 mt and both the Naini and Patrapada blocks are expected to play a major role in stepping up production.

According to N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL, these mines will enable SCCL to mine more coal with less expenditure and will ensure the mining company sustains its growth and profitability plans and achieve its targetted production of 100 mt within the next few years.

Singareni has made a phased production target for the Naini block, with initial output of 10 mt in 2021 and 20 mtby 2023.

Solar plants

As a part of its sustainability initiative, Singareni Collieries is setting up 300 MW of solar power projects across its mining belt. As per plans, these units will be commissioned next year.