Singareni Collieries eyes 10 new projects in 3 years

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Due to increase in coal demand, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited has drawn up plans to take up 10 new coal mines and increase coal output to 850 lakh tonnes (lt) per annum within three years. The mining company has targeted 700 lt this fiscal.
During the monthly review meet, N Sridhar, CMD of State-owned coal mining company highlighted the need to expeditiously secure the required permissions and review their progress every month.
He then reviewed then progress of the GDK open cast mine, JVR OC-2 Extension, Naini Project in Odisha.They are expected to start production this year.
He said that since 30 lt coal production was set as target for the GDK Coal mine, 100 lt for Naini and in the coming years, 53 lt for VK coal mine, 60 lt from RG coal mine (GDK-10), the required permissions have to be expedited to ensure higher output. “With these new projects, Singareni expects to achieve a production of 700-750 lt in 2021-22,” Sridhar said.
He said the proposals have to be competed for five mines which have to start in 2022-23. Progress of proposals and permissions for MVK OC (yearly target of 25 lt), Goleti OC (35 lt), JK OC (Rompedu, 25 lt), Tadicharla OC-2 (50 lt), Penagadapa OC (15 lt) and New Patrapada (Odisha), was discussed.
He noted that since some old mines are being closed in these 3 years, Singareni should increase output by 50 lt every year.
