Companies

Singareni Collieries eyes 70 mt coal output this fiscal

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 01, 2021

To hike production to meet increased demand

Sinagerni Collieries Company plans to increase coal output up to 700 lakh tonnes (70 million tonnes) during 2021-2022 to meet the growing demand.

N Sridhar, CMD of the State-owned mining company, said: “since the Central Coal Ministry has requested Government coal companies to increase the production to overcome the shortage of coal in thermal power stations across the country, Singareni has decided to step up coal output to 700 lakh tonnes this year.”

To achieve the target, atleast 1.85 lakh tonnes of coal must be produced and transported per day during September, the CMD said at a review meeting on production with the Directors, Advisors and General Managers of all areas on Wednesday.

He said since Singareni is supplying enough coal, there is no shortage for thermal power plants in Telangana. However, thermal power stations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have only 1- 2 days of coal stocks. Singareni Collieries is gearing up to increase supplies to the linkage stations.

Speaking of good production during the first five months of this fiscal, Sridhar said efforts should be made to sustain the output during rest of the financial year.

Published on September 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coal
Singareni Collieries
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like