Singareni Collieries eyes 70 mt coal output this fiscal

Sinagerni Collieries Company plans to increase coal output up to 700 lakh tonnes (70 million tonnes) during 2021-2022 to meet the growing demand.

N Sridhar, CMD of the State-owned mining company, said: “since the Central Coal Ministry has requested Government coal companies to increase the production to overcome the shortage of coal in thermal power stations across the country, Singareni has decided to step up coal output to 700 lakh tonnes this year.”

To achieve the target, atleast 1.85 lakh tonnes of coal must be produced and transported per day during September, the CMD said at a review meeting on production with the Directors, Advisors and General Managers of all areas on Wednesday.

He said since Singareni is supplying enough coal, there is no shortage for thermal power plants in Telangana. However, thermal power stations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have only 1- 2 days of coal stocks. Singareni Collieries is gearing up to increase supplies to the linkage stations.

Speaking of good production during the first five months of this fiscal, Sridhar said efforts should be made to sustain the output during rest of the financial year.