Singareni Collieries sees improvement in coal output

The State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd has improved coal production, transport and overburden removal despite the Covid second wave.

During June 2021, it mined 5.3 million tonnes of coal as against 3.3 mt in June 2020 when the pandemic was at its peak. Lauding the work of the employees, N Sridhar, CMD of Singareni Collieries, suggested that the good work should be carried forward with the same zeal to achieve set targets.

The workers across Singareni are transporting 1.82 lakh tonnes of coal everyday whilst taking all corona precautions. On an average 33 railway rakes of coal are transported per day and last month 993 rakes were moved.

The vaccination drive for all the eligible Singareni workers has shown good results, he said.