Sirona Hygiene acquires pepper spray brand IMPOWER

Homegrown femtech start-up Sirona Hygiene has decided to acquire pepper-spray brand ‘IMPOWER’ from Donna FMCG Pvt Ltd in an all-cash deal for an undisclosed amount. This marks Sirona Hygiene’s foray in the women safety products segment and comes close on the heels of its Series-B fund round from the Good Glamm Group.

Deep Bajaj, Co-founder & CEO, Sirona Hygiene told BusinessLine, “This acquisition fits in with our overall strategy to offer a gamut of solutions for women across different life stages from puberty to menopause. Our focus has been to address various neglected areas by offering unique solutions. The pepper spray segment is still in its nascent stage in India and has strong growth potential in the country.” The start-up has so far been focusing on feminine hygiene space and is known for products such as PeeBuddy, herbal feminine pain relief patches, menstrual cups, etc.

Increasing presence

“We will be strategically deploying funds to amplify the presence of IMPOWER both online as well as offline to make it more accessible. There has been a significant adoption of pepper sprays in the market for self-defense purposes in recent times... We believe it can become a ₹50 crore brand in the next three years,” Bajaj said.

According to the National Commission for Women (NCW) there was a 46 per cent rise in complaints of crimes against women in the first eight months of 2021 over the previous year.

The company said that nearly half a million IMPOWER-branded pepper sprays have been sold so far.

“We believe there is potential to evolve the brand’s portfolio to a range of other solutions beyond pepper sprays in this segment in the long run and therefore, we have a dedicated team that will focus on scaling the brand,” Bajaj added.

Post its recent fundraise from the Good Glamm Group, Sirona Hygiene is bullish on strategic acquisitions and scaling growth to hit the ₹500 crore revenue mark within the next three years, Bajaj added.