Sirona Hygiene raises Rs 100 crore from Good Glamm Group in Series B round

Feminine hygiene start-up, Sirona Hygiene, has raised Rs 100 crore from the content-to-commerce unicorn, the Good Glamm Group, in its Series B funding round. The round saw a secondary buyout, with early seed and angel investors taking an exit from the start-up, which said the balance funds will be utilised for R&D and offline expansion. At the same time, the Good Glamm Group, which has picked up a majority stake, will be investing an additional Rs 100 crore over the next two years in the brand.

Sirona Hygiene is known for products such as menstrual cups, herbal feminine pain relief patches, biodegradable sanitary disposal bags and PeeBuddy, among others.

Deep Bajaj, Founder & CEO, Sirona Hygiene told BusinessLine, “This is one of the highest amounts raised in the Series B round in our category. We have been growing steadily and have been profitable for the last three years. We will soon hit the Rs 100 crore-mark in revenues. We will now be able to leverage on the Good Glamm Group’s expertise in terms of its content to commerce strategy, as well as the offline network to scale faster. We hope to get to the Rs 500-crore revenue-mark in the next three years.”

For the Good Glamm Group, this move marks a foray in the hygiene space. The digital-first house of brands has been aggressively making strategic bets this year, with acquisitions of brands such as BabyChakra, The Moms Co and St Botanica.

Darpan Sanghvi, Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group said, “Sirona Hygiene has been disrupting the feminine hygiene space with its innovative products. When we look at potential investments or acquisitions, we evaluate it from the lens of whether an asset is going to help us get scale or help us build habits or help us build a brand. Sirona ticks all these boxes for us. This is one of the unique opportunities where we believe our ecosystem of content and creators will increase awareness and adoption of the brand’s hygiene products exponentially.”

Sanghvi added that a significant focus will be on bolstering Sirona’s D2C play, as well as ramping up its offline presence, leveraging on the group’s sales network.

Bajaj said Sironha’s products will be made available across 10,000 offline stores in the next few quarters, with plans to expand this offline footprint further in the coming years. “We will continue to expand our gamut of products that helps solve various feminine hygiene problems faced by Indian women from puberty to menopause,” he added.