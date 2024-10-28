Sistema.bio, a global leader in biogas technology and services for family farmers, has announced its acquisition with Inclusive Energy (IE), a company renowned for its advanced remote monitoring solutions in biogas and solar energy systems.

This strategic move is set to strengthen Sistema.bio’s digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) capabilities, furthering its mission to deliver sustainable energy solutions and drive carbon reduction efforts at scale, according to a press release.

Inclusive Energy has pioneered the development of dMRV technology, which utilises remote sensors to track and report biogas system performance, enabling precise data collection and analysis for energy systems worldwide, the release added.

By integrating IE’s innovative technology, Sistema.bio will launch the first biogas-specific dMRV platform designed to support family farmers and ensure high-quality carbon emission reduction projects.

This platform will allow for enhanced tracking and verification of carbon savings, improving both service quality and long-term support for farmers.

“This acquisition marks an exciting new phase, allowing us to accelerate both technologies to better serve farmers and reduce carbon and methane emissions,” said Alex Eaton, CEO and Co-founder, Sistema.bio.

Eaton also said that integrating the two companies is a strategic move to accelerating progress towards achieving a 1 per cent reduction in annual global GHG emissions by 2030.

Vijay Bhopal, CEO of Inclusive Energy said, “With Sistema.bio we are well placed to ensure that Inclusive Energy’s digital technologies are used to improve lives and maximize credibility in the carbon markets.”