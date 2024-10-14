Sistema.bio, a global leader in biogas technology, has announced a new financing package of $15 million to fuel its continued global expansion.

The company, which has seen its sales grow more than fivefold over the past three years, has attributed this growth to the positive climate, economic, and health impacts it has delivered to farmers around the world.

The new funding will support the expansion of partnerships, entry into new markets, and development of additional bioenergy products aimed at benefiting the agricultural sector.

The financing was led by ElectriFI, managed by the EDFI Management Company, and was fully backed by Sistema.bio’s existing investors.

This latest funding round will enable the company to pursue its growth and diversification goals in preparation for its anticipated Series C financing in 2025.

Key equity investors, including Chroma Impact Investment, KawiSafi Ventures, AXA IM Alts, Blink CV, and EcoEnterprises Fund, participated in this round.

In addition to equity contributions, several of Sistema.bio’s current lenders -- FMO, Triodos, and EcoEnterprises -- extended their existing credit facilities to provide further support.

Catalytic junior debt was provided by BIX Capital and the Shell Foundation, with co-funding from UK aid, reflecting strong backing from philanthropic and development-focused partners.

With this financing, Sistema.bio aims to build on its mission of delivering sustainable biogas solutions, helping farmers worldwide transition to cleaner energy while enhancing economic resilience and contributing to climate goals.

“This strategic investment underscores the confidence of Sistema.bio’s investors in the company’s mission to scale up its transformative impact across Asia, Africa and Latin America,” said Joyce Chacho, Independent Board Chair at Sistema.bio.

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Sistema.bio, a company that consistently delivers scalable, high-impact solutions for smallholder farmers,” said Liesbet Mijlemans, Senior Investment Officer at EDFI Management Company.

“Their technology not only provides clean energy but also boosts agricultural resilience, which is critical in underserved regions.”

