Sixth Sense Ventures leads ₹76 cr investment in Prozo

BL Bengaluru Bureau, March 2, 2022:

Prozo, a full-stack supply chain, warehousing, and logistics company has raised ₹76 crore in its Series-A funding from Sixth Sense Ventures along with the participation of Jafco Asia and HNIs.

The funds will be used to expand Prozo’s warehousing and fulfillment footprint, client base, and technology and analytics capability. Founded by Dr Ashvini Jakhar, Prozo provides end-to-end supply chain solutions and same day, next day delivery fulfillment to SMEs, D2C brands and Enterprises on a pay-per-use model.

The company serves clients like Reliance JioMart, McGraw Hill, Lavie, WinMagic Toys and many other DTC brands across more than ten categories. Prior to this round, Prozo had raised capital from Earlsfield Capital Partners LLP and other prominent angels.

Speaking about the funding, Dr Ashvini Jakhar, Founder and CEO, Prozo, said, “Prozo is revolutionizing the e-commerce supply chain for brands and enterprises via its full-stack, end-to-end, multi-channel fulfillment solutions. Deeper penetration of e-commerce and proliferation of brands has led to strong tailwinds for the business that has been growing close to 40% month-on-month. We are elated to join hands with Sixth Sense and leverage their expertise and network in the consumer universe.”

Nikhil Vora, Founder, Sixth Sense Ventures, said, “Prozo is solving a key problem in a very large market. By 2025, India’s e-commerce market is expected to cross $200 billion, and there would be nearly 340 million e-commerce customers. Hundreds of enterprises, thousands of D2C brands and over a million SMEs will compete to serve this humongous customer base. We are excited about the pivotal role Prozo will play as a tech-driven integrated supply chain partner to these companies. I have personally known Ashvini for a long period and feel proud to now be able to participate in his dream and journey of Prozo.”

Prozo is an e-commerce enabler and accelerator for SMEs, D2C brands and Enterprises, offering nationwide multi-channel warehousing, freight, supply chain technology and e-commerce distribution services to its clients. Dexter Capital Advisor was the exclusive financial advisor to Prozo in its Series-A fund raise.