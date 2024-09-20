SJS Enterprises, accused of suspending 174 workers at its Bengaluru facility, has agreed to reinstate the employees if they submit individual apology letters.

According to Harish, General Secretary of the SJS Enterprises Workers’ Union, “The company is unwilling to reinstate us despite our submission of a joint apology letter and expects us to write individual letters for reinstatement,” he told businessline.

Allegations against SJS Enterprises include worker exploitation, sexual harassment, and insufficient workplace safety measures.

“We are required to wear a band to track our time and to monitor how long we spend on breaks. We are only allowed to use the washroom twice during our shift and penalized if we exceed the time limit set for us,” said Lokeshwari, a part of the executive committee of SJS Enterprises worker’s union. She was among 35 women suspended for protesting against the management.

The women workers in the factory are also expected to lift heavy weights during menstruation.

Apart from this, the factory also lacks safety measures in the workspace. “We have no workplace safety measures, including masks and safety gear,” said Harish.

Four women suffered strokes due to increased exposure to low temperatures, which resulted in the development of clots in their arteries. Another man, Venkatesh H., died from exposure to the chemicals used in the screen printing department. Initially diagnosed with a dry cough, he later developed blockages in his lungs and ultimately succumbed to his condition.

Businessline first reported on the alleged illegal suspension of 192 workers by the SJS Enterprises, out of which 17 of them were suspended on disciplinary grounds. In response to BSE inquiries, the company cited the boycott of food by 174 workers as the reason for the temporary suspensions, stating that it was necessary to ensure workers were physically fit to safely discharge their duties, according to a statement submitted to the BSE.