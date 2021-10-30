Companies

SJS Enterprises raises ₹240 crore from anchor investors

Our Buearu Chennai | Updated on October 30, 2021

Issue opens on Monday at a price band of ₹531-542

SJS Enterprises Ltd, whose initial public offering opens for public on Monday, has raised ₹240 crore from 18 anchor investors. The IPO price band is ₹531-542 a share and the issue closes on Wednesday.

SJS Enterprises, one of the leading players in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, has allocated 44,28,023 shares at ₹542 a share, at the upper end of the price band.

The offer is entirely an offer for sale of up to ₹710 crore by Evergraph Holding Pte Ltd; and up to ₹90 crore by K.A. Joseph.

Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 27 equity shares.

Among the foreign portfolio investors who participated in the anchor were Tara Emerging Asia Liquid Fund, Societe Generale, Nomura, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Domestic Investors who participated in the anchor were Axis Mutual Fund, Franklin MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Avendus and Edelweiss.

Axis Capital Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the offer.

Published on October 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like