SJS Enterprises raises ₹240 crore from anchor investors

Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
SJS Enterprises Ltd, whose initial public offering opens for public on Monday, has raised ₹240 crore from 18 anchor investors. The IPO price band is ₹531-542 a share and the issue closes on Wednesday.
SJS Enterprises, one of the leading players in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, has allocated 44,28,023 shares at ₹542 a share, at the upper end of the price band.
The offer is entirely an offer for sale of up to ₹710 crore by Evergraph Holding Pte Ltd; and up to ₹90 crore by K.A. Joseph.
Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 27 equity shares.
Among the foreign portfolio investors who participated in the anchor were Tara Emerging Asia Liquid Fund, Societe Generale, Nomura, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Domestic Investors who participated in the anchor were Axis Mutual Fund, Franklin MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Avendus and Edelweiss.
Axis Capital Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the offer.
