Hydro power generator SJVN, is among the three successful bidders for the eighth tranche of Solar Energy Corporation of India’s (SECI) 1,200 megawatt (MW) ISTS-connected wind power project tender.

SECI floated the request for selection (RfS) document in January last year. SJVN, Scatec India II BV, and Teq Green Power XI emerged as successful bidders after the e-reverse auction process, which was held on December 22, 2022.

While Scatec India was awarded the highest capacity of 300 MW, Teq Green Power and SJVN secured capacities of 200 MW and 100 MW, respectively. Other participants who participated in the bidding included JSW Renew Energy Six, Azure Power India, NHPC, and Torrent Power.

SJVN quoted the lowest tariff of ₹2.9 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), while Scatec India and Teq Green Power quoted a tariff of ₹2.95 per kWh each.

In January 2022, the SECI floated a tender for the selection of wind power developers (WPD) for the setting up of a 1,200 MW ISTS-connected wind power project under tariff-based competitive bidding (Tranche-XIII).

The State-run entity will now enter into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders selected for the purchase of wind power for 25 years. Connectivity and long-term open access are in the scope of the WPD.

The WPDs will be required to set up the project with the objective of supplying wind power to SECI. Identification of land, installation, and ownership, along with obtaining connectivity, the LTA, and necessary approvals and interconnection with the ISTS network for supply of power to SECI, are also under the scope of the WPD.

Wind power capacity

Cumulatively, on a pan-India basis, wind power projects of 41,929.78 MW have been commissioned as of December 2022, while 12,111 MW capacity is at various stages of implementation as of November 2022.

The wind-solar hybrid projects with a total capacity of 5,420 MW have been awarded by various central and State agencies, out of which 1,440 MW of projects have already been commissioned.

The pace of setting up wind power projects was impacted by the Covid pandemic, which caused supply chain disruptions. Subsequently, the government extended timelines by 5 months for the first wave and by 2.5 months for the second wave for all renewable energy projects.

Furthermore, for wind power projects for which the PPAs were signed and orders for WTGs (wind turbine generators) were placed before June 15, 2021, the implementing agencies can allow an additional three-month extension in the scheduled commissioning date.