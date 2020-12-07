SJVN, IREDA tie up for green energy projects

SJVN Limited has entered into an agreement with Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) for financing green energy projects.

Both SJVN and IREDA are public sector undertakings. As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),

IREDA will undertake Techno-Financial due diligence of Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Conservation Projects for SJVN.

IREDA will also assist SJVN in developing an action plan to create and acquire Renewable Energy projects for the next five years.

Currently, SJVN is developing 100 MW Dholera Solar Power Project and 100 MW Raghanseda Solar Power Project in Gujarat.