SJVN Q4 net grows fourfold sequentially

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
SJVN Ltd on Saturday reported over a fourfold sequential rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹820 crore. Total income grew twofold quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,085 crore.
On a year-on-year basis, the March quarter profit has grown twofold from ₹399 crore. SJVN board also recommended a final dividend for 2020-21 of ₹0.4 per share. In addition to the interim dividend paid out in February, the total dividend for the fiscal year comes to ₹2.2 per share.
For the fiscal year 2020-21, profit was down by 2.5 per cent to ₹1,646 crore. However, annual revenue grew by 4 per cent to ₹3,223 crore.
In line with the directions of the central government, the company has given a one-time rebate of ₹58 crore to the discoms and power departments of States and Union Territories, SJVN said in a statement. Accordingly rebate amounting to ₹52 crore has been recognised as an exceptional item, nearly a ninefold rise.
Hydropower generation during the fiscal year declined by 5 per cent to 9,094.26 million units. Revenue from the company’s Wind and Solar vertical declined by 4 per cent to ₹51 crore for the fiscal year.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...