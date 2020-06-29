Companies

SJVN reports ₹399-crore consolidated profit for Q4

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

SJVN Limited has reported a ₹399.21-crore consolidated profit after tax from continuing operations during the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20. This is lower than the ₹458.76-crore consolidated profit after tax from continuing operations during the comparable quarter of the financial year 2018-19.

The SJVN board recommended a final dividend of 0.50 paisa per share of ₹10 each for the fiscal 2019-20. This is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

Consolidated total income for the period under review stood at ₹697.63 crore, down from ₹874.71 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

For the full financial year 2019-20, consolidated total income stood at ₹3,097.42 crore, up from ₹2,907.94 crore during fiscal 2018-19.

Consolidated profit after tax from continuing operations for the full fiscal 2019-20 stood at ₹1,661.21 crore, up from ₹1,366.54 crore in the fiscal 2018-19.

