Skanda Aerospace Tech to invest ₹250 cr in manufacturing facility

Skanda Aerospace Technology Private Ltd (SATPL) said it would invest ₹250 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

While Rave Gears has 55 per cent in the JV, RVMT & Investors owns the remaining 45 per cent. The facility will have about 1,000 employees in the next 3-5 years.

Production facility

A joint venture formed recently between Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools (RMVT) and US-based Rave Gears, LLC, SATPL will set up its production facility at Adibatla. The production is expected to commence in January 2023.

The US JV partner has committed to provide orders worth $9 million annually to Skanda Aerospace.

“The facility will become the first private company having capability to manufacture helicopter gears and gear boxes in India,” a SATPL statement said.

The US firm, based out of Texas, is a design, manufacturer and system integrator of gears and precision drive trains catering to aerospace, Defence, automotive and industrial customers worldwide.

It supplies its products to major OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) like Boeing, Bell, Collins, BAE Systems and Rolls Royce.

Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools is a supplier of high-precision products and sub-assemblies to leading OEMs such as Boeing, GE Aviation and Honeywell.