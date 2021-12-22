Companies

Skill Lync partners with AMTZ for course in medical technology

December 22, 2021

Aim to address skill gap in the medical devices industry which has shortage of design engineers and researchers

Skill Lync joined hands with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) to launch a masters coursework in Medical Technology.

The partnership addresses the skill gap in the medical devices industry, having a massive shortage of design engineers and researchers. The ‘Executive Master in Medical Technology’ programme by Skill-Lync will span 12 months, and will include nine fundamental courses and a specialisation.

Students will also receive on-the-job training by interning with a medical device manufacturing company on AMTZ campus, said a release.

