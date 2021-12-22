Skill Lync partners with AMTZ for course in medical technology

Skill Lync joined hands with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) to launch a masters coursework in Medical Technology.

The partnership addresses the skill gap in the medical devices industry, having a massive shortage of design engineers and researchers. The ‘Executive Master in Medical Technology’ programme by Skill-Lync will span 12 months, and will include nine fundamental courses and a specialisation.

Students will also receive on-the-job training by interning with a medical device manufacturing company on AMTZ campus, said a release.