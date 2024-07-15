Skincare brand SkinInspired on Monday said it has raised ₹12.25 crore ( $1.5 million) in a seed funding round led by Unilever Ventures, the VC and PE arm of the FMCG major. Angel investors, including Dr Vaidya’s co-founder, Arjun Vaidya, also participated in the round..

Founded in 2022 by FMCG veteran Piyush Jain and dermatologist Prashant Agrawal, SkinInspired offers a range of products based on skin types in categories of face wash, face serum, sunscreen, and moisturiser. The start-up said the infusion of capital will be allocated towards research and development initiatives, strategic marketing efforts, and strengthening the brand’s go-to-market strategy.

“SkinInspired epitomises the fusion of efficacious ingredient blends, delightful textures, and functional packaging, delivering a luxurious skincare experience with global resonance,” said Jain.

Pawan Chaturvedi, Partner-Asia at Unilever Ventures, said, “Dermaceutical brands represent one of the fastest-growing segments in India and globally. We are thrilled to collaborate with SkinInspired, a brand that has carved out a distinct niche within a fiercely competitive landscape, garnering early acclaim from consumers and the Dermatologists community alike.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit