Kolkata, Oct 28 Skipper Ltd, which specialises in polymer pipes and fittings, has launched a product line of water tanks named ‘Marina’ in West Bengal, Odisha, Guwahati, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The tanks are manufactured with the breakthrough Roto Mold technology and come with additional ribs for enhanced strength and durability.

Marina tanks are suitable for both household as well as commercial needs. The company plans to roll out the product across the country in the near future, it said in a press statement. Marina tank is built with advanced 4 and 3 layers of foam insulation technology for hygienic and anti-bacterial water storage.

“At Skipper, we are committed to increasing our manufacturing capabilities and reducing our dependence on imports to realise the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. By 2030, the country’s water demand is projected to be twice the available supply, resulting in severe water scarcity for hundreds of millions of people and a six per cent loss in the country’s GDP. Hence, it is critical to utilise the resource efficiently. That is where Marina Tanks come into the picture,” Devesh Bansal, Director, Skipper, said in the statement.

