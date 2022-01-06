Skoda aims to treble sales, to launch 6 new products this year

European car brand Skoda Auto has lined up six products this year, including the launch of an all-new sedan, as the company aims to accelerate growth by increasing sales three times.

After the launch of the Kushaq mid-size SUV in 2021, Skoda will commercially launch the Slavia sedan in March. But before that, on January 10, the company will bring back the Kodiaq premium seven-seater SUV. Derivatives of the Kushaq and Slavia will be introduced in the next 12 months.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto, said: “We intend to treble our sales over 2021 on the back of a full year of Kushaq and the Slavia launch. This will make Skoda India one of the top 10 markets globally for Skoda.”

Sales target

From 10,387 cars sold in 2020, Skoda recorded a growth of 130 per cent in 2021 with sales of 23,858 units. The brand’s mid-term target is to reach 100,000 units sales by 2025.

The growth in 2021 and the projection for 2022 is based on the implementation of the first leg of the ₹8,000-crore India 2.0 project. The project is involved in the development of the MQB A0 IN platform made specifically for India, that formed the base for the launch of the Kushaq.

Also read: Volkswagen Group will focus on EVs, not hybrids: India head

“Kushaq reached a segment share of 11.5 per cent which has been the highest for it in a month. The model reached sales that we had expected from it,” Hollis added.

By the end of November, Skoda Auto had a market share of just under 1 per cent as per data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. The company does not have any products in the hatchback and compact SUV segment which make up more than 70 per cent of the Indian passenger vehicle demand.

Skoda’s plans to accelerate sales in India comes amid challenges in semiconductor availability. Skoda and Volkswagen get their chips from their headquarters in Europe. The company though has been assured of supplies by the parent company for the next eight weeks.

“We are still a launch market worldwide for the Volkswagen Group this means that we are prioritised in terms of supply. So, we have good supply for the next couple of months I do not know what the situation will be after that. We are running at two-shift capacity at present,” Hollis added.

Electric play

While companies including Tata Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra, MG Motor are going after the electric vehicle category, the Volkswagen Group is not so enthused about the segment for Skoda and VW brands. Hollis said there won’t be an EV from Skoda targeted at the volume segment at least for the next three years.

However, the company will bring in the Enyaq iV, Skoda’s all-new, all-electric SUV that has a range of 520km, in 2023. The product will be imported from Europe and be positioned in the premium end of the price spectrum.

“We are unlikely to launch an electric car in the next three years. We will launch an electric car in India, that’s for sure. We have to make sure that the car is for volume and localised and that is a big job for us. We are not going to see an EV from Skoda before 2025. We need to see the infrastructure being built up and also much more cost-effective batteries. We are looking at getting the Envaq to India in 2023 as an FBU (fully built unit). This will be premium pricing,” Hollis added.