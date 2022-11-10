Skoda Auto India on Thursday said the company will sell 50,000 vehicles this year, a best-ever in the history for the company in India, from around 23,000 units last year.

“Skoda is having a fantastic year so far (in India)... year to date, we have sold 44,500 cars in the Indian market, which is almost double to what we did last year and of course our ambition is to cross 50,000-mark this year. Also, it is an all-time high record for us,” Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, told businessline.

More growth

He said the company expects to further grow its sales in the coming years. Talking about the current market scenario, he said the Indian car market with around 31 lakh cars is in one of the best times right now and is expected to close the current fiscal with around 36 lakh vehicles.

“The market will grow much stronger in the years to come, so we also have a good ambition and good chance that the market hits the 40-lakh mark within the next two years and Skoda brand would like to be a part of it,” Solc said.

The company is riding its success because of two products – Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan – based on the Made-in-India, Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform. India is now the third largest market after Germany and the Czech Republic and the largest outside Europe for Skoda Auto globally, the company said.

While the company registered new sales records with the Kushaq and Slavia, it has also enabled lower maintenance costs for its cars, being closer and more accessible to customers and expanding its reach and network across India, Solc said.

“From 175 touchpoints in December 2021, Skoda Auto India has already crossed 225 touchpoints and is on track to touch 250 touchpoints by the end of the year. The company also upgraded its showrooms by completely digitalising them to offer an India-first fully immersive and interactive experience to customers,” he said adding that the company is also adding small branches pf outlets and service centres for the smaller towns.