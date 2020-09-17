Skoda Auto India swings into gear in rural markets

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
At a time when automobile sales in the rural markets are picking up faster than in their urban counterpart, Skoda Auto India plans to tap the trend by setting up more sales and service touchpoints in rural areas as a part of its India 2.0 strategy.
Skoda Auto’s India 2.0 project with the Volkswagen Group was announced two years ago, with a planned investment of ₹8,000 crore to strengthen the group’s operations in the country.
Going forward, Skoda Auto India’s network expansion plan will be primarily focussed on non-urban and rural areas, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, told BusinessLine. The pandemic will not be coming in the way of its investment and expansion plans in the country, such as the India 2.0 project, he said.
The Czech automaker currently has around 85 outlets in India, with plans to increase this to 100 by the end of the year and 130 by the end of June 2021.
In two years, it plans to increase its network to around 200 touchpoints in the country.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Skoda Auto India unveiled the automatic transmission version of its TSI-powered Rapid at an introductory ex-showroom price starting from ₹9.49 lakh. It had rolled out the Rapid with TSI in manual version in May. The latest version of its c-segment sedan offers 9 per cent higher fuel efficiency over the previous motor, the company said.
Currently, Skoda Auto India has around 30 dealerships in the metros, 30 in urban areas and 25 in rural areas. After two years, it plans to increase this to around 55 in the metros, 50 in urban areas and 95 in the rural areas.
“We do see growth in the rural areas and we will exploit this by opening more sales and service points pan India,” said Hollis. Metro, urban and rural areas account for approximately 63 per cent, 27 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, of its total sales.
“Our long-term plans do not change (despite Covid-19). It has been challenging for us in the last six months because of the pandemic, but our strategy remains on track. Our original plan was to have 124 outlets by the end of this year. We revised this to 100 and it will be 130 by June next year. It has affected our plan and the growth of our dealer network, but I don’t think it will be a long-term issue in terms of us changing our long-term strategic objectives in India,” he said.
Skoda Auto India has also not reduced its investments in India, as it is confident about the long-term outlook of the domestic car market and the economy, he added.
The company is looking at launching four models in India next year, which would include a sedan and an SUV. Hollis said the company is already having discussions about what cars it will bring to the Indian market after rolling out the planned products under the India 2.0 strategy. “We are also discussing what our future electric car strategy for India is. That really shows our long-term commitment to the Indian market going forward,” said Hollis
“We will bring more products to India (after India 2.0) — we haven’t decided what those products are. But, if you want a long-term presence in the Indian market, we will need to eventually bring electric cars to the Indian market,” he further said.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
Investors can take exposure directly to US stocks or opt for the MF route
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...