Skoda Auto Volkswagen to export made in India sedan Virtus

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) on Monday announced the addition of India-built Volkswagen Virtus to its export portfolio from the country. The shipment of 3,000 Volkswagen Virtus cars is being done to Mexico from the Mumbai port.

Volkswagen Taigun was the first in a range of vehicles built and exported from India. “The growth in our export numbers testifies to the success of the India 2.0 programme. It also showcases India’s engineering expertise on a global stage. With this announcement, we have further strengthened our commitment to offering next-generation vehicles to and from India,” said Piyush Arora, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen.

By June, SAVWIPL exported over 5,50,000 cars with Mexico being the largest export market followed by South Africa and Central America. The export programme was launched in 2011 with 6,256 units of the India-built Volkswagen Vento for the South African market. The company has stated that its export market has broadened the group’s ‘Made in India’ presence to 44 countries across South America, Central America, Africa, Southeast Asia and the GCC countries.