Skoda India’s dealer Stellar Skoda, on Wednesday, announced legendary cricketer Kapil Dev as its brand icon for Stellar Skoda in Gujarat.

The company aims to leverage the iconic association with the cricketing legend and celebrate 40 years of India’s landmark world cup win and expects to drive brand growth in the Gujarat market.

It will be the first time a dealer will launch a brand icon & thereby making history in the automobile dealership sector, an official statement said here.

Also read Customers are now ready to pay premium when it comes to safety: Škoda Auto

Stellar Skoda has outlets across seven cities in Gujarat namely Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Mehsana, and Anand.

Also read: Kodiaq makes a comeback

Present on the occassion in Ahmedabad, Kapil Dev said, “I am thrilled to be associated with Stellar Skoda, a brand known for its stellar services, innovation, performance, and exceptional customer experience with India’s safest car like Kushaq and Slavia. Skoda cars have always been my favourite, and I am excited to be a part of the brand’s journey. I look forward to working closely with the Stellar Skoda team and helping them achieve their goals in the Gujarat market.”

Abhimanyu Tripathi, CEO of Stellar Group said, “Kapil Dev’s stellar passion, commitment, and performance to the game are qualities that we at Stellar Skoda deeply resonate with. We are confident that his association with our brand will help us connect with our customers at a deeper level and drive our growth in the Gujarat market.”

New brand campaign

As part of the association, Kapil Dev will feature in a new brand campaign ‘What Drives The Legend’ for Stellar Skoda, showcasing his personality and his association with Stellar Skoda cars, thereby highlighting the connection of India’s safest car with Indian consumers.

In addition to the brand campaign, the cricket legend will be involved in various brand promotions, events, both online and offline.

The company plans to leverage its popularity and fan following to drive engagement with its consumers and create a strong brand recall in Gujarat, the statement said.