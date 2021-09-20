Skoda Kushaq bookings cross 10,000 mark

Skoda Auto announced that it had received 10,000 bookings for Kushaq, the mid-size SUV launched in late June as part of their Volkwagen 2.0 initiative. According to the press note, this mid-sized SUV variant has bolstered growth for the company in India.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director Skoda Auto India, said, “Despite unprecedented pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the supply challenges, we are delighted to announce that we have crossed the 10,000 bookings milestone for the SKODA KUSHAQ. The KUSHAQ was made keeping in mind what matters most to customers, and it is a matter of pride for us that the car is finding its way to many Indian homes. 2021 is special for us because we complete two decades of operations in the country. We have been successful in providing an unparalleled value luxury proposition and the launch of KUSHAQ has really accelerated the ambitions of the ŠKODA brand in India. We are looking forward to some exciting times ahead, as we continue to move forward in this dynamic automotive market.”