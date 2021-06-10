Skoda launches new Octavia at ₹25.99 lakh

Skoda Auto unveiled a new executive sedan, the fourth generation Octavia, on Thursday. Available at an ex-showroom price of ₹25.99 lakh, the vehicle features the ‘shift by wire’ technology that complements the seven-speed DSG gearbox. This technology is a first for the Czech marque in India.

The new executive sedan will be available in Style and Lauren & Klement variants and is equipped with a host of advanced safety features. It is equipped with the 2.0 TSI engine and delivers 190 PS of power, 320 Nm of torque and fuel efficiency of 15.81 km/l.

Regarding the new launch, Zac Hollis, Brand Director of Skoda Auto, said, “when introduced twenty years ago, Octavia changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment-which continues to offer tremendous growth potential for discerning buyers with a penchant for luxury. Having retained all of its original characteristics of design, safety, technology, performance, space and comfort- the new Octavia is a compelling combination that will continue to drive Skoda’s success in the Indian market”