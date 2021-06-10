Companies

Skoda launches new Octavia at ₹25.99 lakh

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 10, 2021

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India

The new executive sedan gives a fuel efficiency of 15.81 km/l.

Skoda Auto unveiled a new executive sedan, the fourth generation Octavia, on Thursday. Available at an ex-showroom price of ₹25.99 lakh, the vehicle features the ‘shift by wire’ technology that complements the seven-speed DSG gearbox. This technology is a first for the Czech marque in India.

The new executive sedan will be available in Style and Lauren & Klement variants and is equipped with a host of advanced safety features. It is equipped with the 2.0 TSI engine and delivers 190 PS of power, 320 Nm of torque and fuel efficiency of 15.81 km/l.

Regarding the new launch, Zac Hollis, Brand Director of Skoda Auto, said, “when introduced twenty years ago, Octavia changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment-which continues to offer tremendous growth potential for discerning buyers with a penchant for luxury. Having retained all of its original characteristics of design, safety, technology, performance, space and comfort- the new Octavia is a compelling combination that will continue to drive Skoda’s success in the Indian market”

Published on June 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

New launches
sedans
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.