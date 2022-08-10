hamburger

Companies

Skoda reopens bookings for Kodiaq

PTI | New Delhi, August 10 | Updated on: Aug 10, 2022
The three Kodiaq trims are tagged at ₹37.49 lakh, ₹38.49 lakh, and ₹39.99 lakh, respectively.

The three Kodiaq trims are tagged at ₹37.49 lakh, ₹38.49 lakh, and ₹39.99 lakh, respectively. | Photo Credit: SHASHI ASHIWAL

Skoda schedules deliveries for Kodiaq in January-March next year

Skoda Auto India on Wednesday said it has again commenced the bookings of its SUV Kodiaq, with deliveries scheduled in January-March next year.

The company had earlier opened the bookings for the model in January this year.

ALSO READ: Kodiaq moment!

Prices start at ₹37.49 lakh and will be applicable for the January-March quarter of 2023, the Czech automaker said in a statement.

The booking amount is ₹50,000, and the SUV can be booked across the company's dealerships across the country, it added.

The three Kodiaq trims are tagged at ₹37.49 lakh, ₹38.49 lakh, and ₹39.99 lakh, respectively.

"We are opening bookings for Q1 2023 and will announce phase-wise booking windows for the rest of the 2023 volumes," Skoda Auto India Brand Director, Zac Hollis stated.

Published on August 10, 2022
cars
SUVs
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you