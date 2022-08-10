Skoda reopens bookings for Kodiaq

Skoda Auto India on Wednesday said it has again commenced the bookings of its SUV Kodiaq, with deliveries scheduled in January-March next year.

The company had earlier opened the bookings for the model in January this year.

Prices start at ₹37.49 lakh and will be applicable for the January-March quarter of 2023, the Czech automaker said in a statement.

The booking amount is ₹50,000, and the SUV can be booked across the company's dealerships across the country, it added.

The three Kodiaq trims are tagged at ₹37.49 lakh, ₹38.49 lakh, and ₹39.99 lakh, respectively.

"We are opening bookings for Q1 2023 and will announce phase-wise booking windows for the rest of the 2023 volumes," Skoda Auto India Brand Director, Zac Hollis stated.