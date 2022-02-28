Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI launched at ₹10.69 lakh

Czech car brand Skoda Auto on Monday launched the Slavia sedan in India with prices starting at ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The premium mid-size sedan will take on the segment leader Honda City whose 5 th generation variant is priced nearly ₹65,000 more than the Slavia.

The Slavia 1.0 TSI will be available in three variants with an option of two transmissions with the top-end priced at ₹15.39 lakh featuring the six-speed torque converter automatic and sunroof option. A six-speed manual gearbox will be available on the Slavia.

Developed on the Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform like the Kushaq SUV that was launched last year, Slavia comes powered by a 1-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine which generates peak 85 kW (115 Ps) of power and 178 Nm of torque.

The TSI engine is rated for a fuel efficiency of up to 19.47 km/l and can accelerate to a 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds. Skoda will launch the 1.5 litre variant of the Slavia in a couple of days.

Amid the multiple launches in the SUV segment since the past few years, Slavia’s debut is seen as trend bender. Skoda believes that the lack of consumer excitement for the sedan segment in India has been majorly due to dearth of product launches in the segment.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The booking response we received for the Slavia has been overwhelming. With a localised content of 95 percent, we have been able to price the Slavia competitively. With this launch we are certain that the C segment sedan will grow substantially in the next few years.”

More space and safety

At 1,752 mm, the Slavia is the widest car in the premium mid-size sedan segment and also the tallest at 1507 mm in its class. With a wheelbase that stretches to 2651 mm the sedan is the longest in its segment. The car has a boot space of 521 litres which extends to 1,050 litres with the rear seats dropped down. The Slavia has a ground clearance of 179 mm.

On the safety front, the Slavia comes with features including up to six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Differential System and Multi Collision Brake. Other features such as parking sensors, automatic brake disc cleaning function, rear-view camera, tyre pressure monitoring, Hill-Hold Control, Cruise Control, auto headlamps and wipers.

Enhancing safety for younger passengers are ISOFIX anchors and tether point anchors on the roof for child seats. The front is accentuated with a dashboard lined with circular AC vents across.

The sedan features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with ability to download Skoda Play apps, wireless SmartLink and Skoda Connect. It also comes with an 8-inch coloured programmable digital cockpit. For the rear passengers there are dual AC vents and dual USB ports to charge personal devices.

Skoda has provided the Slavia with a 4-year/100,000kms warranty as standard. The car will be available with five color option - Crystal Blue, Tornado Red, Candy White, Brilliant Silver and Carbon Steel.